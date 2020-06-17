Defunding our safety

Pastor Scott noted that, “Cleveland went from a relatively safe city, per capita, to an unbelievably unsafe city…Once “safe” areas of the city are now unsafe. Homicides are UP 55% in Cleveland from this time last year, and Cleveland now has a higher murder rate (per 100,000 residents) than Chicago.”

These are not the outcomes we want to see in cities across America, yet that is exactly where local governments overrun by the liberal mob are intent on taking this country.

In Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd took place, this shortsighted policy will soon be in action. Nine of the thirteen members of the Minneapolis City Council support defunding the police, a veto-proof majority. When asked in an interview with CNN, “What if in the middle of the night, my home is broken into? Who do I call?” the President of the City Council, Lisa Bender, replied “Yes, I mean, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors, and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege.” Calling the police is a place of privilege? Wanting our communities to be safe is not a privilege, it’s a right baked into our founding documents. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness cannot coexist with anarchy, violence, and destruction. This radical ideology threatens the continuation of our democratic republic.