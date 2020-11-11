Defying the odds

However, the most remarkable thing about President Trump and the Republican Party’s performance in the 2020 election is not how much we surpassed the expectations of the Washington elite, it’s how we did it in spite of constant sabotage from the Swamp at every turn. Nancy Pelosi has been working to delegitimize President Trump since before he took office. When she could not succeed in impeaching him based on sham accusations, she resorted to attempts to undermine our elections process. Now, leftist Democrats are seeking to derail our election. Counting only legal votes should not be a partisan issue. More elections safeguards are clearly needed.

Now, in terms of the outcome of this presidential election, we must wait for the courts to decide. A lot of questions remain unanswered, and President Trump is right to question whether fraud has occurred. Voters are right to raise their eyebrows at the vote dumps in Michigan and Wisconsin during the early hours of Wednesday morning that showed 100% of those votes going for Biden. I find it hard to believe that out of those 138,338 votes in Michigan that President Trump did not receive a single solitary vote.