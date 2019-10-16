U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) commended the Delta Regional Authority’s announcement that Missouri has received $1.2 million in grant funding for infrastructure improvements, workforce development programs, and economic development projects.
"These resources will support key economic development projects in our rural communities, like improving critical infrastructure, strengthening workforce development programs, and more,” said Blunt. “I’ll keep working with the DRA to ensure our rural communities have more tools to compete and succeed.”
The investment is part of the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program, the agency's primary federal funding program that invests in basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce development, and small business projects.
Projects set to receive investments from DRA include:
- Caruthersville: Pemiscot County Port Railroad Extension: DRA Investment: $206,000: Total Project Investment: $932,618. The Pemiscot County Port Authority will use DRA funds to extend the existing railroad to a new facility to increase the port’s capacity and ability to transload cottonseed from trucks to railcars. This investment is projected to create seven new jobs.
- Springfield Area: JAG-Missouri, Inc. Workforce Readiness Initiative: DRA Investment: $200,000; Total Project Investment: $940,000. Jobs for America’s Graduates-Missouri, Inc. will use DRA funds to implement workforce readiness training and dropout prevention measures in 26 Missouri high schools. This investment is projected to train 1,700 individuals for in-demand careers.
- Charleston: Mississippi County Road Improvements: DRA Investment: $155,500; Total Project Investment: $887,955. Mississippi County will use DRA funds to redesign and repair county roads to increase drainage and mitigate flooding that impacts the operations at the Mississippi County Port. This investment is projected to create 25 new jobs and retain 50.
- Jackson: Cape Girardeau County Access Road Improvements: DRA Investment: $137,825; Total Project Investment: $270,325. Cape Girardeau County will use DRA funds to pave the gravel roads leading to the industrial park to support business expansion in the region.
- Piedmont: Piedmont Water System Extension: DRA Investment: $132,093; Total Project Investment: $174,368. The City of Piedmont will use DRA funds to extend water and sewer lines and increase their system’s capacity to support the construction and operation of new commercial development in the city. This investment is projected to create five new jobs and impact families who will benefit from improved water and sewer services.
- West Plains: West Plains Water System Enhancement: DRA Investment: $105,255; Total Project Investment: $148,255. The Ozarks Development Corporation will use DRA funds to replace an existing backup water line at Heritage Business Park to increase capacity and efficiency for existing industry and to support the recruitment of new businesses. This investment is projected to retain 200 jobs.
- Jefferson City: Missouri Opportunity Zone Initiative: DRA Investment: $105,000. The Missouri Department of Economic Development will use DRA funds to partner with regional planning commissions to develop tools and trainings to help local communities attract investment into their designated Opportunity Zones.
- New Madrid: New Madrid Workforce Training Programs: DRA Investment: $80,000; Total Project Investment: $180,000. The New Madrid School District will use DRA funds to purchase equipment for their new electrician program as well as their graphic arts and welding programs. This investment is projected to train 40 individuals for in-demand careers.
- Ste. Genevieve: Ste. Genevieve Water System Improvements: DRA Investment: $65,528; Total Project Investment: $82,680. Ste. Genevieve County will use DRA funds to construct an interconnection of their water systems for use in emergencies and natural disasters. This investment is projected to impact 2,380 families who will benefit from improved water and sewer services.
