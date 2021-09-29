Dems in debt

When I decided to seek the job of Republican Leader of the Budget Committee, I did so because our country desperately needs to get its fiscal house in order. Spending and deficits have exploded under both parties, yet every time there is a fiscal crisis, Washington politicians fail to do anything that will prevent these crises from reoccurring in the future. Now, our country is spending so much more than we take in that we have reached our legal limit on debt, known as the debt ceiling, and are projected to go into default sometime in mid- to late October.

The debate over the debt ceiling is usually our country’s most glaring example of the failure to control spending. Congress is required to set the overall level of debt that our country is allowed to issue, and when we continue increasing spending and racking up more debt, Congress is required to either get our budget balanced, so we don’t take on any new debt or raise the debt ceiling.