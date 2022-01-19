 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Department of Natural Resources will host six free pesticide pickups in 2022

DNR Logo
DNR

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will provide six free waste pesticide collection events in 2022. All of the events will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

  • March 12 – Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education Center, 147 W. State Highway T, Portageville
  • March 26 – Appleton City Municipal Services (City Barn), 110 S. Maple St., Appleton City
  • April 9 – MFA Agri Services - 6927 Highway 100, Washington
  • May 21 – MFA Agri Services - 1363 Sainte Genevieve Ave., Farmington
  • June 11 – Litton Ag Center, 10808 Liv 235, Chillicothe
  • Aug. 13 – MoDOT Maintenance Facility, 1031 Jefferson St., Versailles

Accepted:

  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Rodenticides
  • De-wormers
  • Fly tags
  • Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not Accepted:

  • Paint
  • Explosives
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Yard waste
  • Electronics
  • Trash
  • Pesticides from businesses, pesticide-production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers or similar entities.

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/waste-recycling/what-were-doing/events-collections-trainings/missouri-pesticide-collection-program.

