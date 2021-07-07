Descendants attend Shaffer reunion

Those attending from out of town were: Donald and Ida Firebaugh; Kevin, Kristia, Emmerson, and Lillci Firebaugh; Crystal, Zecharrah, and Beulah Herman; Jesse Francis; Joan Tarkett; Kimberly Lakies; Terry Robinson; Ashley Daugherty; Will Paislee; Rylee and Reed LaMar Finch; Linda and Neil Simino; Kenny and Linda Stevens; Les and Karen Stafford; Ton and Pam Helm; Chris Pruett; Allen Bell Pruett; Donald and Bonnie Pruett; Bobby and Dixie Shafer; Fay Scott; Nancy Agar; Justin Pruett, Amanda, Megan, and Colt Pruett; Debbie Wallace; Steve and Carol Heidke; Joe and Rose Huddleston; DonnaBollinger; Joshua, Jessica, Dani, Ginny, and Ally Burgess; Beverly Craf; Traci Francis; and Jason, Ely, Ben, Mindi, Maci, Brandi, and Tori Wood.