Descendants attend Shaffer reunion
Descendants attend Shaffer reunion

The descendants of David Shaffer (Shafer) had their annual family reunion June 26, at Teen Town, in Fredericktown.

Those attending from out of town were: Donald and Ida Firebaugh; Kevin, Kristia, Emmerson, and Lillci Firebaugh; Crystal, Zecharrah, and Beulah Herman; Jesse Francis; Joan Tarkett; Kimberly Lakies; Terry Robinson; Ashley Daugherty; Will Paislee; Rylee and Reed LaMar Finch; Linda and Neil Simino; Kenny and Linda Stevens; Les and Karen Stafford; Ton and Pam Helm; Chris Pruett; Allen Bell Pruett; Donald and Bonnie Pruett; Bobby and Dixie Shafer; Fay Scott; Nancy Agar; Justin Pruett, Amanda, Megan, and Colt Pruett; Debbie Wallace; Steve and Carol Heidke; Joe and Rose Huddleston; DonnaBollinger; Joshua, Jessica, Dani, Ginny, and Ally Burgess; Beverly Craf; Traci Francis; and Jason, Ely, Ben, Mindi, Maci, Brandi, and Tori Wood.

Those attending from Fredericktown were: Randy, Cherryl, and Randilyn Sanders; Janet Wagganer; Rinda Vandergriff; Joyce Hicks; Cathy Griffin; Dorothy Wagganer; Darrell Wagganer; Carol Shaffer Neva Shaffer; Roger and Sue Pogue; Henry and Monica Francis; Bill and Pam Francis; Norma Helm; Gina and Makayla Morris; Phillip, April, Caleb, Bredlynn, and Kaylee Sarakas; Kenzie Holder, Ernie Robinson, Glenda Tesreau, Randy and Joanne Armes; Amanda Castens; Susie Morrison; Judy Sutton; Jenny Vaughn; Vada Settlers; and Sally Stafford.

The next reunion will be June 18, 2022.

