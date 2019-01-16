Following the majority of Missourians’ November 2018 vote to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began accepting pre-filed license application fees for medical marijuana facilities on Jan. 7 and is now in the process of forming rules for the program.
DHSS has accepted more than 250 forms and over $2 million in application fees this week.
The department is currently on schedule to establish program rules in order to efficiently regulate and control the cultivation, manufacturing and sale of marijuana for medical use.
“We have a responsibility as public servants of Missouri to implement this process for qualified patients according to the Constitution, and we are pleased that the initial phase has been executed on schedule and with great success thanks to the tireless work of an adaptable staff,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director.
As part of its effort to gather all relevant input, DHSS has established a new page on its medical marijuana program website where it will begin releasing initial drafts of its rules for public review. In the coming months, interested individuals should monitor www.health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/index.php for new drafts, which will be posted as soon as they are available. Suggestions for these initial drafts may be submitted through the Suggestion Form on that page.
The collection of non-refundable pre-filed license application fees is ongoing, and early submission of application fees does not guarantee a license or provide any competitive advantage in the application process. Official application forms will be available no later than June 4, 2019.
Application fee payments may be made by personal or certified check, cashier’s check or money orders made payable to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cash will not be accepted. Any application fee must be accompanied by a completed Pre-Filed Application Fee Form available at https://health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/index.php.
Payment and the Pre-Filed Application Fee Form may be mailed to:
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
FEE RECEIPT UNIT; P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0570
Or personally delivered during business hours to: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services; 920 Wildwood Drive; Jefferson City, Missouri
