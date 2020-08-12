DHSS launches new electronic COVID-19 case reporting system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), partnered with the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division (OA ITSD) to develop and launch the new electronic COVID-19 case reporting system.

The online reporting system allows providers and congregate facilities to report case information for individuals with COVID-19 quickly and easily.

The COVID-19 case reporting system replaces all forms of paper reporting and fulfills the requirement for residential congregate facilities to report COVID-19 case reports. COVID-19 case reports submitted via traditional paper reporting methods could contain inaccurate or incomplete information. The new system ensures that all necessary data is collected and disseminated to epidemiologists and facility management for case management and coordination of facility-wide testing.

This new reporting system is part of DHSS’s efforts to ease the burden of COVID-19 case reporting on Missouri’s providers and modernize its disease surveillance systems. By consolidating multiple methods of reporting, providers now can submit reports to DHSS through one channel. The COVID-19 case reporting system will integrate with other disease surveillance systems at DHSS to ensure seamless data transfer and availability.