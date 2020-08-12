You have permission to edit this article.
DHSS launches new electronic COVID-19 case reporting system
DHSS launches new electronic COVID-19 case reporting system

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), partnered with the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division (OA ITSD) to develop and launch the new electronic COVID-19 case reporting system.

The online reporting system allows providers and congregate facilities to report case information for individuals with COVID-19 quickly and easily.

The COVID-19 case reporting system replaces all forms of paper reporting and fulfills the requirement for residential congregate facilities to report COVID-19 case reports. COVID-19 case reports submitted via traditional paper reporting methods could contain inaccurate or incomplete information. The new system ensures that all necessary data is collected and disseminated to epidemiologists and facility management for case management and coordination of facility-wide testing.

This new reporting system is part of DHSS’s efforts to ease the burden of COVID-19 case reporting on Missouri’s providers and modernize its disease surveillance systems. By consolidating multiple methods of reporting, providers now can submit reports to DHSS through one channel. The COVID-19 case reporting system will integrate with other disease surveillance systems at DHSS to ensure seamless data transfer and availability.

“We are determined to continue finding ways to advance processes and create more efficiencies throughout our public health response to this crisis,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Digitizing this reporting system will help streamline a process between the state and those reporting cases to us in multiple ways.”

The electronic COVID-19 case reporting system is available for any health care or congregate facility reporter in accordance with the state regulation on communicable disease and can be accessed from the main COVID-19 webpage.

