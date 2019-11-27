JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has integrated a new online reporting system for mandated reporters to ensure all concerns of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of the elderly and adults with disabilities are reported quickly.
The new Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline online reporting system will allow for secure electronic submission of adult abuse, neglect and exploitation report information, from mandated reporters and public citizens into a secure, encrypted database available 24/7 on a web-based platform as an alternative to calling the Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline.
“Holding those accountable who prey on and take advantage of vulnerable Missourians is a priority for our department,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Creating the online reporting system will allow DHSS to ensure the health and safety of those most in need.”
All mandated reporters are encouraged to partner with DHSS by entering reports online and allowing greater accessibility to the hotline for the public.
The Adult Abuse Hotline is operational from 7 a.m. until midnight, seven days a week, 365 days a year. If you suspect abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of the elderly or an adult with a disability call the Adult Abuse Hotline at 800-392-0210 or visit www.health.mo.gov/abuse/ to report online. The online reporting system is available 24/7; however, it is only monitored by intake staff during the hotline’s hours of operation.
