Diabetes worsens COVID-19 outcomes

Luckily, people vulnerable to Type 2 diabetes can reverse their risk. The National Diabetes Prevention Program is a research-based program focusing on healthy eating and physical activity which showed that people with prediabetes who take part in a structured lifestyle change program can cut their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% (71% for people over 60 years old). Visit reverseyourrisk.com to find a program, resources and to take a short risk quiz to see if you are at risk for developing diabetes.

Reverse Your Risk is a campaign funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to increase awareness of National Diabetes Prevention Programs in Missouri. This evidence-based program is designed to prevent and/or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes in adults at high risk.

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at http://health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo