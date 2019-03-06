Try 3 months for $3
Eta Eta Valentine Queen

Margaret Tidwell, retiring Eta Eta Valentine Queen passes her crown to Diana Thompson.

 Photo provided by Shirley Baxter

Members of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter met for a dinner meeting at the La Chapina Mexican Restaurant on Highway 72 on Feb. 14.

Following dinner and a short business meeting Margaret Tidwell, retiring Valentine Queen passed her crown to Diana Thompson, who will serve as Valentine Queen for 2019-2020.

The Feb. 28 meeting was cancelled due to weather conditions. Members continue to complete plans to host the 2019-2020 Founder’s Day Celebration in April.

