Madison Medical Center once again sponsored the Azalea Festival Diaper Derby and Decorated Diaper contest. Diaper Derby winners pictured with 2023 Azalea Queen Laura Mayhew, are, from left, Lincoln Curdt, Della Tesnow, and Winsten Newland.
Decorated Diaper contest winners pictured with 2023 Azalea Queen Laura Mayhew are, from left, Marrik Wehmeyer, Winsten Newland, and Ozzy Killian.
The Fredericktown FFA recently had a donation made to our chapter from the Anna Kisner Memorial Fund.
Madison Medical Center once again sponsored the Azalea Festival Diaper Derby and Decorated Diaper contest. Diaper Derby winners pictured with 2023 Azalea Queen Laura Mayhew, are, from left, Lincoln Curdt, Della Tesnow, and Winsten Newland.