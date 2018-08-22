Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dibby Ray Barker, 79, of Fredericktown, died Monday, August 13, 2018 at his home. He was born July 15, 1939 in Silva, a son of George Thomas and Carrie (Sutton) Barker.

In 1963 Mr. Barker married Wilma Joyce Leach. She preceded him in death on January 30, 1992. December 18, 1993, he married Della Fay Leach in the White Hollow Community in Wayne County. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include  brother Alfred Barker of California; two stepsons, David Vaught Jr. of St. Louis, and Darrin (Krista) Vaught of O'Fallon, Missouri; four step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Barker was preceded in death by five brothers, Claybert Barker, Luther Barker, Thomas Barker, Cleatus Barker and Hadley Barker and three sisters Juanita Huffman, Dorothy Huffman and Thelma Bennett.

Dibby was a United States Army Veteran. While serving his country he earned the medals of expert M-1 and M-14 rifleman and the Good Conduct Medal. He worked for Chrysler in St. Louis, and during his spare time he enjoyed going to auctions, working on lawn mowers and collecting coins. He attended Mill Creek Free Will Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastors Louie and Danny Robinson officiating. Military honors were provided by Missouri National Guards Honor Team. A private interment was held Friday, August 17, 2018 at Jefferson Barracks Veterans Cemetery in St. Louis.

