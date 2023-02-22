You look at your canister of flour in the cabinet. Do you think chocolate chip cookies? No. That can be used for all kinds of different purposes. You look at your chocolate chips. Those you can also use in many kinds of recipes or even just a handful for a treat.

The same is true when you look at a bag of sugar or the shaker of salt. How many places can those items be used to add flavor to whatever you are fixing?

The eggs you have in the refrigerator can be scrambled, fried, over easy, poached, deviled, in an omelet, or mixed with other items to make a cake, cookies, salads, or drinks.

What about the vegetables or fruits we have on hand. Don’t we usually add them to something to make a dish more complete? Every item of ingredients we have can be used to make our desired dish or meal fulfilling and satisfying. It takes all of the parts to make the whole as the recipe instructs.

In our everyday lives; at work, at home, in the community, in our churches, it takes all of us coming together to make the end result what it should be.

If the hand is gone, how do the fingers work? If the eyes are gone, what do we see? If the heart isn’t pumping, how does the blood flow throughout the body? If the feet are missing, how do we walk? In order to be the examples the Lord would have us to be, all of us must be acceptable to the importance of one another and work together to become a unit that is unstoppable.

It doesn’t mean that we must accept wrong behavior or sin, but it does mean that it is our responsibility to reach out and help whenever and wherever we can.

The first and most important command that we have from the Holy Bible is that of love.

Our Heavenly Father created each of us differently, but all in His image. Therefore it is imperative that we understand the importance of coming together, loving one another, bringing the ingredients (God given talents) that we possess, mixing and stirring together with others, and creating the beautiful dishes that honor and glorify our Father.

This will be the recipe that transforms the world into a more beautiful place and one that our Father will reward.