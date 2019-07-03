Geologist Art Hebrank will be the next speaker in the Summer Speaker Series at 6 p.m., July 11 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
Hebrank was born and raised in north St. Louis and says he can't remember a time when he was not interested in minerals, rocks and geology.
Studying for seven years at the old Missouri School of Mines, now known as Missouri S&T, Hebrank earned his degree in geology with a minor in Mining Engineering. He has held his current title as Site Administrator at Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills for the past 26 years and was a geologist at the Missouri Geological Survey in Rolla for 26 years before that.
Hebrank has worked on numerous publications and books including ten field guides for the Geological Society of American Centennial Guidebook.
"Everything about rocks and geology excites me," Hebrank said. "What most amazes me about this topic is the idea that hundreds of geologists, over a 200 year time span, delved into every corner of our state, examining, testing and researching the different rock types and rock textures and structures. Piecing together a comprehensive picture of how it all happened, the sequence of geologic episodes that together created the wonderful and varied landscapes that make up the area we now call Missouri."
Hebrank said his program "Missouri's Oldest History: Her Geologic History" is simply an overview of Missouri's geology. He said it will be a chronological review of the seven geologic events that generated the rocks and relationships seen today in the Show-Me state.
"I hope it (the program) will answer some of the questions they might have about area rocks and geology, what is this rock, how was it formed, how long ago, what did this part of the world look like at that time," Hebrank said. "Hopefully they will leave with a better understanding of the tortuous earth events that have taken place here and the vastly different landscape configurations this area experienced.
Hebrank said the area experienced violent volcanic eruptions, millions of years of water and wind erosion, millions more years under the waters of many shallow inland seas, pushed up hundreds of feet by persistent crustal forces, then gouged by and buried under endless masses of slowly moving ice.
"All of the surrounding states dominantly expose sedimentary rocks, similar to Missouri sedimentary rocks," Hebrank said. "But we have the St. Francois Mountains, the largest exposure of ancient igneous rocks in the southern mid-continent."
Hebrank said because of this, the area has all the different sedimentary rock types and features similar to its surrounding areas but also has igneous rock types and features illustrating the relationships between the two.
"The end result is that Southeast Missouri boasts a great variety of fantastic rock formations, land forms and landscape features unavailable to our neighbors," Hebrank said. "I am confident that a great number of your readers have seen the many buses and vans full of students, from colleges all over the Midwest, stopped at area road cuts or parks, studying our beautifully exposed geologic features and relationships."
Hebrank said while his program is mainly presented at the adult level, he believes the basic concepts are simple enough to benefit all ages.
"After all, it is about rocks and I don't believe I've ever met a kid who didn't like rocks," Hebrank said. "My greatest hope is that with an increased knowledge and understanding of our geologic history, there will come a greater appreciation of the state's geologic features, and with that, a desire to help protect and preserve these fantastic treasures."
Other speakers lined up include John Bennett, author and historian Brooks Blevins, archaeologist Russel Weissman, and Historian Jesse Francis.
A topic of particular interest to the community, cobalt, will be discussed by Bennett during "Cobalt Mining part II: The National Lead Company Operations," July 18.
Blevins will travel to town from Springfield where he is a professor specializing in Ozark studies and has recently had published "History of the Ozarks: Volume I." He will give a presentation titled "Ozark Myths," July 25.
The topic of the Trail of Tears always tears at heart and conscience. Weissman will fill in some of the blanks of what happened locally during "The Cherokee Trail of Tears in Southeast Missouri: The Hildebrand Detachment Route," Aug. 1.
Francis will rap up the series with "Travel, Trails and Railroad: Moving Around in Old Missouri," Aug. 8.
All programs are at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public at Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown.
