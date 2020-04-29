Dirty Food marketing is hurting consumers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the middle of the worst pandemic the world has seen in a century, some perennial fear mongers haven’t taken a break from trying to scare people about their food. One of the worst offenders, the Environmental Working Group (EWG), recently released a report so filthy and dishonest that the word “dirty” is in the name: the “Dirty Dozen.”

The last week of March, Americans were hunkering down and searching bare grocery shelves for food. In a three-week span, over 22 million Americans lost their jobs. Meanwhile, EWG was busy pushing out the latest version of its baseless scare list.

EWG reviews government data on 47 types of conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, then ranks them based on the average pesticide residue found on each crop. EWG strongly implies that the top 12 conventional fruits and vegetables in its rankings are somehow dangerous. It urges consumers to buy more-expensive organic versions instead.

EWG doesn’t even pretend to ask whether the residues found are harmful. In fact, the fine print of the report says it “does not incorporate risk assessment into the calculations,” and “do[es] not factor in the levels deemed acceptable by the EPA.” Perhaps this is because science conclusively proves that the fruits and vegetables on the list are safe and healthy.