Discover Home Care in Fredericktown is pleased to announce it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for home health accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Discover underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in late October. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with home health standards spanning several areas.

“I am honored to see the Discover Home Care home health team achieve the honor of accreditation through The Joint Commission and receive the Gold Seal of Approval,” said Brandi Tabor, Discover’s CEO and Administrator. Tabor is a board certified adult/geriatric primary care nurse practitioner with certifications in hospice, palliative, wound care and oncology.

Discover Home Care’s team has accomplished many goals in the eight months the company has been seeing patients, Tabor said, adding Discover has developed a team of experienced and knowledgeable experts prepared to deliver quality rehabilitative care, as well as palliative care.

“It makes me proud to see this team develop individualized care plans for their patients and work toward patient-established goals,” Tabor said. “I am most proud of this team for setting a high standard for collaborating with our patients' physicians and other services to provide continuity of care in all aspects of our patients' healthcare.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted on-site observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission. “We commend Discover Home Care for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

In the future, Discover Home Care will be building its teams and patient caseloads. Discover serves Madison, St. Francois, Perry, Bollinger, Wayne and Iron counties.

“In addition to our rehabilitation and palliative care teams, we are currently working on teams that will focus on gaps in the care our communities receive,” Tabor said. “Focusing on the active problems faced by healthcare consumers locally will reduce complications and safety concerns, allowing our local patients to remain in their homes independently for longer periods of time and hopefully their entire lives.”

