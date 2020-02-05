The 2020 legislative session officially began on Jan. 8, 2020, and committee hearings started in earnest in the last few weeks. I have filed several new pieces of legislation, and I would like to give you an overview of each bill.
Senate Bill 777 modifies how the Department of Revenue selects fee offices and contracts.
Senate Bill 784 reauthorizes a program that provides taxpayers the option to donate a portion of his or her income tax refund to the Missouri National Guard Foundation Fund. This option would have ended on December 31, 2020, so this bill reauthorizes the program until December 31, 2032.
Senate Bill 818 modifies provisions relating to elections. This act gives the secretary of state subpoena power, when it is necessary, to conduct an investigation of certain election offenses.
Senate Bill 819 renames the Historic Preservation tax credit to the “Missouri Historic, Heritage, Tourism and Rural Revitalization Act.” This act allows counties to designate certain structures as “essential community or heritage facilities” and apply for tax credits to rehabilitate those structures.
Senate Bill 822 requires any solid waste forfeiture funds, which are currently placed in the General Revenue fund, to be transferred to the Post Closure Fund created in this act. The fund will be a dedicated fund, and money in it will be used solely by the Department of Natural Resources for the purposes of closure, post closure and corrective action plans for solid waste disposal areas and solid waste processing facilities in order to protect public health, safety and the environment.
Senate Bill 823 establishes the “Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force” in the Department of Health and Senior Services. This task force will create and maintain a state plan to overcome this disease by assessing existing resources and services available for individuals with Alzheimer’s, coordinating with their families and seeking opportunities for federal involvement.
Senate Bill 824 states that children between the ages of 12 and 18 years may be tried as adults for the offenses of unlawful use of weapons and armed criminal action.
Senate Bill 839 creates the “Workforce Diploma Program” within the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to assist students in obtaining a high school diploma and developing career and technical skills.
Senate Bill 901 modifies provisions relating to public employee retirement systems.
Senate Bill 902 modifies the definition of “pyramid sales scheme.”
Senate Bill 909 establishes the “Authorized Electronic Monitoring in Long-Term Care Facilities Act.” This provision allows a resident in a long-term care facility to have an electronic monitoring device in his or her room that is owned by the resident or the resident’s guardian.
Senate Bill 910 allows Southeast Missouri State University to develop a statewide mission in visual and performing arts, computer science and cyber security. This legislation also creates the Board of Governors for Southeast Missouri State University.
Senate Bill 921 creates the Electrical Corporation Broadband Authorization Act, which allows electrical corporations to operate and use broadband infrastructure in order to provide broadband services.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 29 establishes the Joint Committee on Solid Waste Management District Operations. The joint committee will consist of five members of the Senate and five members of the House of Representatives.
These legislative proposals, along with my pre-filed legislation, bring the total number of bills I have filed to 19, with one Senate Concurrent Resolution and four more bills on the way. I will have a busy year, and I look forward to working with my fellow senators on these important issues.
As many of you know, this will be my last term as your state senator. It has been an honor to represent you in the Missouri Senate. However, I am not slowing down, and I will continue to work hard to pass legislation that is important to you and represent your interests in the Missouri Senate.
