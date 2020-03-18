Discussions and debates on senate floor

My colleagues and I have continued to discuss and debate legislation on the Senate floor, and we have sent bills to the House of Representatives for their consideration. The House has sent bills to the Senate, and we are beginning to hear these House bills in various committee hearings. I have filed several more bills in the past few weeks, and I would like to give you a quick overview of the legislation.

Senate Bill 977 modifies parts of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiative. Under this act, any taxpayer in the state who selects a student majoring in a STEM field, who is attending a two-year or four-year public or private Missouri college or university, for an internship located in this state, or selects a student who recently graduated with a degree in a STEM field from any such school for a full-time position in a STEM field in this state, may apply to have $10,000 of the taxpayer's state tax liability transferred from the general revenue fund and placed in the STEM fund. This transfer can only take place upon approval by the department and appropriation by the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 978 requires the Office of Administration to submit a report to the General Assembly each year, before Dec. 31, regarding the progress made by the state in regard to the “Missouri as a Model Employer” initiative created by Executive Order 19-16.

