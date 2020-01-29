{{featured_button_text}}

On Jan. 24, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released the list of businesses which will be allowed to sell medical marijuana through a dispensary to qualified patients.

The long-awaited list of 192 approved licenses included one facility in Fredericktown and four others located in Farmington and Park Hills. 

Astro Farms Alpha, LLC was approved with a listed address of W. Hwy 72, Fredericktown. 

A press release from DHSS on Friday said per Article XIV, 24 dispensary facility licenses were issued in each of the eight congressional districts in Missouri.

“We are committed to making medical marijuana safe and accessible for qualified patients of Missouri,” Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, said. “This phase of program implementation is vital to product accessibility for Missourians throughout the entire state.”

The 192 facilities which received approvals were the top-scoring dispensary facilities that met the eligibility requirements. DHSS outlined the requirements in a 30-page chapter within the code of state regulations.

“Today’s milestone represents over a year of effort by many people to put the final piece in place so that appropriately screened patients in Missouri can receive medical marijuana,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS said. “We thank all who have helped us to date, and we will continue to listen so that we can best serve the people of our state.”

Infused product manufacturing, cultivation, transportation and laboratory testing facility licenses have been awarded since the end of December with seed-to-sale facility certifications to be announced on Jan. 31.

Other local licenses awarded include Alpha Fusion Extracts LLC for an Infused Product Manufacturing license with an address listed as W. Hwy 72, Fredericktown.

For questions regarding the scoring process of how licenses were awarded or questions about the medical marijuana program visit health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsoline.com

