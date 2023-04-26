The Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently participated in the Southeast District Agricultural Career and Leadership Development Events (CDE) and (LDE).

The events were split into three different days, March 24, 28, and 29. The events we competed in include: Parliamentary Procedure- 1st place, Conduct of Chapter Meetings-1st Place, Advanced Public Speaking, Leah Thompson-1st place, Ag Mechanics-1st place, Forestry-1st Place, Employment Skills, Pakey Matthews-1st Place, Agronomy-1st place, Soils-1st place, Farm Management-3rd place, Ag Sales-3rd Place. Dairy Cattle, Meats, Livestock, and Poultry will all be alternates to state competition. Numerous teams will be competing at the state level.

Through competing in these CDEs students gain knowledge and skills about future career opportunities. When competing in these contest students must take a written test, use identification skills, and have a knowledge of the area they are competing. All the students who participated had a good time learning and meeting new people. We all look forward to competing again next year.

The Fredericktown FFA won the 2023 District Sweepstakes Award. This award is based on the merit, participation, and placings of the FFA members competing at the area and district level Career and Leadership Development Events. Fredericktown FFA has a long standing tradition of winning this honor. It is through the dedication and participation of the students of the program that we are able to accomplish this high esteem within the Southeast Missouri Vocational Agriculture District.