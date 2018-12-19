Try 1 month for 99¢
Dixie Lee Quilt Guild Donates Lap Quilts
Diana Thompson (left) and Bev Eckert (right) of the Dixie Lee Quilt Guild present 25 lap quilts to Crystal Sherick Administrator at the Senior Center. The quilts are part of the guild's community project and will be presented to those who are mobility impaired as well as on the Meals on Wheels program. Thompson said the quilts are to give comfort and provide warmth.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
