Dixie Lee Quilter's Guild April meeting
Local News

Dixie Lee Quilter’s Guild April meeting will be April 6 (First Tuesday of the month) at 6:30 p.m. Meeting location is Madison County Senior Center. The program will be a trunk show given by The Rusty Moon Fabric Store, Willow Springs, Missouri. All visitors welcome.

