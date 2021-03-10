Dixie Lee Quilters' Guild celebrates 20 years

The guild was formed in February, 2001 and had 14 members. At the end of its first year, the membership had grown to around 70 members.

The guild was named in honor of Dixie Lee Rehkop. Dixie had a fabric/quilt shop in Fredericktown for a number of years. The first meetings of the guild were held at Dixie's shop, Carolina Fabric, but the group outgrew that meeting place and moved it its current location at the Madison County Senior Center.