Dixie Lee Quilters' Guild celebrates 20 years
Dixie Lee Quilters' Guild celebrates 20 years

The Dixie Lee Quilt Guild has seven charter members at the present time. They are, form left, Martha Crites, Sue Francis, Kay Rehkop, Pat Orr, Kathy Bruton, and Saphrona Brewington. Not pictured is charter member Sharon Kelton.

The Dixie Lee Quilters' Guild is 20 years old.

The guild was formed in February, 2001 and had 14 members. At the end of its first year, the membership had grown to around 70 members.

The guild was named in honor of Dixie Lee Rehkop. Dixie had a fabric/quilt shop in Fredericktown for a number of years. The first meetings of the guild were held at Dixie's shop, Carolina Fabric, but the group outgrew that meeting place and moved it its current location at the Madison County Senior Center.

Past presidents of the guild were: Saphrona Brewington, Paula Charlton, Nancy Martin, Martha Crites, Barb Baker, LuAnn Moyers Sharon Smith, Vickie Smith, Belinda Smith, Diana Thompson, Janet Whitener, and Martha Crites.

