Do spring safety check on and off the farm

Animals may look friendly but can easily feel spooked or threatened when approached by people who are not their usual caretakers. Train visitors to respect the animals and be alert around livestock.

For more information on animal safety, visit the National Ag Safety Database at nasdonline.org/search.php?query=animal+safety.

ATV safety

Many farm families own and operate all-terrain vehicles for work and fun, but ATVs are powerful and potentially dangerous vehicles.

Review owners manual rules and adhere to age and legal requirements. Follow recommendations on weight limits, number of riders and safety equipment such as helmets, eye protection and clothing. Find more information at www.atvsafety.gov.

Chemicals

Train family members and workers to use proper personal protective equipment when working around herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers. Thoroughly read, understand and follow label instructions. Store chemicals in original containers and keep children away from them. Know the telephone number of your local poison control center or the National Poison Control Center, 1-800-222-1222.

