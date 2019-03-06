When you see the title of today’s article, you might think, well that’s nobody’s business but my own. That’s personal.
I’m not trying to be nosey, just giving you a question to ponder. I’m certain that everyone has their own style of praying: possibly long and involved with all kinds of details; maybe short and sweet and to the point. It doesn’t really matter the length of your prayers, as long as it is sincere and from your heart.
Possibly you have your favorite place you like to pray; church, out in nature, as you are driving, before mealtimes at the table, in your comfortable chair. The place isn’t important either. When you spend devoted time praying, you aren’t concerned about the issues around you. That is your time to release your burdens and cares and let God have whatever is on your heart. It can and should also be a time of thanksgiving and praise for all the blessings we receive. Do you have a special time you like to pray, or with whom you pray?
Have you ever wondered if God really needs our prayers?
There are examples in the Holy Bible where God has specifically instructed His children to pray. When they did, He turned things around. Have you ever had such an experience? Do you think to pray for your children as they head off to school or work? Do you pray for your spouse as he or she goes about their daily lives? Do you pray for our leaders, teachers, officers, emergency crews, family members, pastors, our nation? Each of us faces battles every day.
When we keep our hands uplifted in prayer, our Heavenly Father hears. God is Almighty, wise, and able to work without us, but He chooses to work through our prayers. Things happen when we pray. Maybe make a list of situations or people for whom you will pray. Then watch for the results! Even in the most difficult and tragic of times, the prayers of His children give comfort to those in need.
There is a quote by Robert Ingersoll that says: “We rise by lifting others.” As you go to prayer and uplift others, you too will be uplifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.