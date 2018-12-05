There’s a television show that depicts actors and actresses playing roles in rude and awkward situations.
The idea behind the show is to determine whether people witnessing the situations will become involved or not. If they do, the narrator asks them their reasons for responding to the problem. If the witnesses don’t become involved, they also are asked why they didn’t want to become part of the solution.
My question to you is this: Does it really matter to you when you observe rudeness or insensitivity? Or would you rather just leave than become part of the solution? There has become much more awareness and attention drawn in the last few years of abuse, bullying, and rudeness. It is extremely difficult for me to watch parents berate their children rather than correct them and instruct them with an appropriate way to behave. I definitely believe children need correction and discipline, but all correction and instruction needs to be given in love.
It’s not just true with children though. In the workplace, in schools, in families, in marriages, in churches; discipline is necessary and correction is required. According to the Holy Bible, none of us is without sin, therefore we all require some type of correction and instruction. Does it matter? I believe it does, because one day we will all be held accountable for our actions.
When our country has seen injustices being performed in other countries, we have gone to the aid of those people and done whatever we could to help. I’m certain we have made many mistakes along the way, but at the same time we have stepped in and done whatever we could to alleviate the situation.
Do we have problems within our own walls? Yes, and it takes time and discipline and determination to correct those wrongs. None of us should be willing to just sit back and not try to make a difference. Look at our military men and women. Remember Pearl Harbor for instance. Look at our first responders. Look at our police and firefighters. Look at all of those who have given their lives helping others.
We seem to hear more bad news than good, but there are plenty who "throw caution to the wind, step up to the plate" and do the right thing when it comes to making a difference. Does it matter? YES, and maybe you can be the next one to come up with the solution to a difficult situation. Make sure your solution is done with love and not in anger.
It mattered enough to God to provide a way for all of us to be forgiven and change our ways. He provided that through His son Jesus, whose birthday we celebrate in a few weeks. If it mattered to our Heavenly Father, it should matter to each of us.
