Does Medicare Pay for That?

Medicare is a health insurance program that covers many services but it does not cover everything a senior may need.

We get many questions about vision coverage through Medicare, like what if anything will Medicare pay for? Medicare does not pay for routine vision exams, which means the beneficiary is responsible for 100% of the exam and the glasses or contacts. However, if you have diabetes then Medicare covers one eye exam for diabetic retinopathy each year. Medicare also will cover a glaucoma test once every 12 months if you are high risk for developing glaucoma. To be considered high risk you must meet one of these criteria: a diabetic, have a family history of glaucoma, are African American and 50 or older, are Hispanic and 65 or older. In addition, if you have Macular Degeneration, Medicare could pay for tests and treatments for that. If you need cataract surgery to implant an intraocular lens Medicare can pay for that and one pair of glasses with standard frames or contact lenses after cataract surgery.

Medicare does not typically pay for any dental services that are for the primary purpose of the health of your teeth. There are a few exceptions. Medicare can cover dental care if it is needed for the beneficiaries general health. Medicare can cover an oral exam before some surgeries to ensure there are fewer complications and if the jaw is damaged and needs surgery or there is a tumor that needs removed. The dental benefit in Medicare is very limited.

For hearing benefits, Medicare can cover a diagnostic hearing and balance exam if ordered by your doctor to see if you need medical treatment. Original Medicare does not pay for hearing aids or the visits to fit the hearing aids.

The Chiropractic benefits for Medicare are limited. Medicare covers the manual manipulation of the spine to treat a subluxation. A subluxation is a vertebra that is out of position compared to the rest of the spine. Medicare does not cover x-rays or other treatments such as massage therapy or acupuncture when ordered by a Chiropractic doctor.

For Medicare to cover services, they must be medically necessary and are subject to deductibles and 20% of the Medicare Part B approved amount. If you have a Medigap policy, they may cover the deductibles and 20%.

Medicare Advantage Plans may offer more coverage for these services than Original Medicare. Medicare Advantage plan coverage will vary from plan to plan. If you have questions, please call us to Aging Matters to discuss your options at 1-800-392-8771. Because, Aging Matters.

