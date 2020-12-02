Doing what feels true

Local artist Amber Huckaba is making her dreams come true as she pursues her fine arts degree at Southeast Missouri State University.
Huckaba was asked to exhibit several of her pieces at a Fall Student Exhibition Nov. 6 to Dec. 3 at the Forge Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
"This is technically the first exhibition," Huckaba said. "I was supposed to do an exhibit right before COVID, and then that happened and that kind of shot that out of the water. It feels nice to be chosen because they actually had to recognize your work."
Huckaba has three pieces on display at the exhibit but the one everyone asks about features multiple dancers.
"At the Forge, I had two other pieces there as well but the one that everyone always gets all interested in is the big square one with all the dancers," Huckaba said. "What I find interesting about it is actually my cousin is the choreographer of a dance studio in St. Louis so that was her piece. I think that was her first real eventful piece that she put on a whole show with just her choreography."
Huckaba then took a photograph from that performance and used it to create her exhibition piece. She said the piece took her three months to create but she was only able to sit down and work on it a handful of times.
"Creating for me is almost like meditation, like my zen place and it always has been," Huckaba said. "I don’t really know how to explain it. I will always be this way towards creating, not just painting and not just drawing, but all variety and types of creativity. There is just something that calls to me and whenever I get into that place everything else shuts off and I’m just here with my materials and I’m working."
Huckaba said she prefers to work with oils but really did not get started painting until two years ago when she started a painting class at Mineral Area College.
"I mean, I’ve always created drawings, my thing was always drawing since I was a kid," Huckaba said. "We didn’t have a lot of money so paper and pencils were always easier to get a hold of than other materials, so I have always drawn. Painting was like 'that is expensive' and I couldn’t afford all those materials. So when I was able to really experience that, it was just, there is something for every artist that is their happy place and that is what oil painting is for me."
Huckaba said school, both MAC and SEMO, have taught her so much, but the access to knowledge of art history has been an inspiration to her.
"There is so much inspiration to be found through the past artists of the world through the entire history of artists," Huckaba said. "If you can connect to that as an artist, you can just find a lot in yourself and connect to those things in history and just see where it leads you. I feel like that is a huge inspiration for me."
Huckaba is also inspired by Kehinde Wiley.
"Kehinde Wiley actually has done a lot of black history art," Huckaba said. "He wants to bring more diversity into high arts and bring it to where its more relatable. He kind of, I don’t know, he is kind of an inspiration for me and some of my work. I think it is interesting. I like his goals to try and bring more diversity to what is considered high elite art."
Huckaba said she tends to gravitate toward figurative art and creates things which are emotional to her in some way. She said the drama appeals to her such as pulling the emotions out with lighting and dramatic affects.
"I feel like, as an artist, emotional times always add to creativity," Huckaba said. "It kind of drives that force behind your creativity, for me anyway. I think that is true for a lot of artists if you are completely content sometimes you don’t feel like creating."
Huckaba said she plans to continue on for her master's degree after completing her bachelor's of fine art and hopes to one day be a university teacher. She said she does not think you have to have one path but instead chooses to follow both her love for art and her love to teach it.
"I’ve always, since I was a kid, wanted to be an artist," Huckaba said. "People would ask me what do you want to be. I want to be an artist, whatever that means. At that time, you don’t really know, you just know you like to create and that is where your heart is. As you get older people start to make you think that it is not realistic or you can't just go and show art. That’s not just a common thing. But I think it is and I think you can do that and teach and do other things, you don’t have to be just one thing."
Huckaba said her advice to anyone wanting to be an artist, is to go for it and really stick with what you feel strongly about, what you are passionate about and what makes you happy.
"What you are passionate about should be the full driving force between you and your goals," Huckaba said. "Just stick with it, and don't let anybody tell you that it is not going to work out or that you shouldn't do it. Do what you feel is true to you."
Huckaba said she wanted to thank Forge Gallery for displaying her work and SEMO Associate Professor of Art History Dr. Joni Hand and SEMO Professor of Art and Exhibitions Coordinator Justin Miller for helping get her name and her work out there.
