Doing what feels true

Local artist Amber Huckaba is making her dreams come true as she pursues her fine arts degree at Southeast Missouri State University.

Huckaba was asked to exhibit several of her pieces at a Fall Student Exhibition Nov. 6 to Dec. 3 at the Forge Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

"This is technically the first exhibition," Huckaba said. "I was supposed to do an exhibit right before COVID, and then that happened and that kind of shot that out of the water. It feels nice to be chosen because they actually had to recognize your work."

Huckaba has three pieces on display at the exhibit but the one everyone asks about features multiple dancers.

"At the Forge, I had two other pieces there as well but the one that everyone always gets all interested in is the big square one with all the dancers," Huckaba said. "What I find interesting about it is actually my cousin is the choreographer of a dance studio in St. Louis so that was her piece. I think that was her first real eventful piece that she put on a whole show with just her choreography."

Huckaba then took a photograph from that performance and used it to create her exhibition piece. She said the piece took her three months to create but she was only able to sit down and work on it a handful of times.