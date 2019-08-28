{{featured_button_text}}

There are three types of people among us.

The optimist: one who sees the glass half full. The pessimist: one who sees the glass half empty. The complainer: one who gripes about everything, regardless.

How does it make you feel when you get around someone who is a complainer? There is something wrong with everything that comes out of their mouths and it turns into a complaint. It’s too hot. It’s too cold. It’s raining. It’s too dry. My legs hurt. My back hurts. I’m broke all the time. I never have enough. My house is too small. My house is too big. I can’t keep up with things. I’m too fat. I’m too skinny. (Don’t think too many of us can say that though.) What’s wrong with people? People are lazy these days or else they work too much. Young people are crazy. And I’m certain you can think of a million more complaints you have heard over and over again. By the time you get away from that type of person, you are generally exhausted and drained. Regardless of your possible attempts to uplift or encourage, they remain the same.

For the optimist, they usually have new and fresh ideas as how changes can be made to make things better. They are innovators, creators, and doers. They don’t sit back and wait for someone else to do a job. They get busy with a solution. If they can’t do it themselves, they get someone who can. They encourage others to get involved and always look for the good. If their ideas don’t succeed, they look for other solutions. They don’t give up easily. When you go away from one of these people, you feel refreshed and renewed and challenged.

For the pessimist, they may look at things differently and often in a negative way, but after interaction with others, they possibly will change their minds.

There is a saying that goes like this: “If you can change it, do. If you can’t change it, change your attitude toward the issue.”

The difference in our way of looking at things all depends on us. All of us at some time in our lives have had to experience an attitude adjustment. Either make a change in the situation or change our way of thinking. Would you want to be remembered as an optimist, a pessimist, or a complainer? It’s up to you.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments