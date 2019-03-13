Not everything in life comes easily.
If you haven’t experienced some difficult times yet, just wait awhile. No one goes through life unaffected by trials or tribulations.
As much as we hate to hear of problems that people are going through, it is all part of our learning and maturing process. Each of us will have our own set of trying times. Some seem to have more than others. Some seem to have more difficult times, but no one is exempt.
There are the physical problems that we experience; falling, breaking bones, minds that become confused, eyes that don’t see as well as they used to, hearing that grows weaker, and speech that becomes more difficult to understand, illness or diseases that rack our bodies. Any one of these can make us feel less productive and of very little use to our families or the community. There are the mental problems we may face: memory loss and a slowing of our responses. Emotions ebb and flow and as we go along each day.
Depending upon our physical makeup, things may suddenly become overwhelming; too much for us to handle. When you are too tired to lift your head, too sick to get up and move around, too weak to take another step, too discouraged to even think about anything, just wanting to stay in bed, under the covers, not talk; all of these are signs that definitely need our attention immediately.
The same thing can be true of our spiritual health. When we don’t get the answers we want from our prayers, do we just say "Forget it. God doesn’t really care about me and my problems anyway.”
When things don’t go the way we think they should or our lives seem to be going downhill faster than we expected. Do you just decide to give up and quit?
Olivia Newton-John has just written a book entitled, “Don’t Ever Give Up”. She was diagnosed with cancer awhile back. Things weren’t going well for her, but she is a determined woman who decided that the problem was not going to beat her and that she was NEVER going to give up.
There is a verse of scripture in Galatians 6 that encourages each of us that if we will not be weary in doing well (not giving up), that in due season we shall reap the rewards, if we faint not. That is such a powerful promise to each of us if we will just live by it and not give up or give in.
If you need help in a particular area of your life with the circumstances you are experiencing, ask for it. Don’t be embarrassed, ashamed, timid, shy, or feel like you are the only one. All of us have been through difficult times. As we have become victorious over those situations, then we in turn are prepared to help someone else through their problems. Just determine that you will NEVER give up. Ask for God’s strength, faith, and guidance and you will be successful.
