Here we are in the third week of a new year already.
Just seems like Christmas was last week, but time is flying quickly by. Our plans for the new year are already taking shape as calendars are beginning to fill up with appointments.
Some set goals; others do not. Some make resolutions; others do not. Regardless of your particular way of doing things, there comes the times that we have the tendency to just throw up our hands, give up, and decide that whatever we are trying to accomplish is just not worth, so we quit. For instance: that diet you decided to do this year. The first day isn’t so bad until lunch time comes around. Boy, do you ever feel hungry. You begin to have second thoughts. Your brain starts talking to you about why you deserve to quit and just go ahead and eat heartily. You’re not going to make it if you don’t!
“You’ve been working hard and you deserve to eat to keep up your strength.”
“Someone fixed that fantastic meal and you can’t offend them, so eat up.”
“You deserve that treat. Live a little.”
It’s easy to give up and to give yourself a good reason to quit.
The same scenario is true in other areas of our lives. It’s easy to quit and it’s even easier for us to give ourselves a good reason to quit. Exercise, working more efficiently, spending more family time together, breaking a bad habit, reaching out to others, becoming more involved in community affairs, reading and studying more, giving, praying, church involvement. All of these are ideas where we might shy away from or totally decide to just give up on and not work towards a resolution.
Certainly, we can overdo and become so involved that we stress out even more than before. The idea is to pick one, maybe two things this year, work toward your personal goal, ask the Lord for the strength and help in every area in completing your goals, and move forward. If you fall, get back up, ask for forgiveness, seek additional guidance, and move forward. Our Heavenly Father is not here to punish us or make fun of us, but to encourage us, uplift us, and give us victory over our circumstances. He never gave up when it was difficult or trying. Why should we?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.