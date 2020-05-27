“Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the bedbugs bite,” I remember saying this rhyme many times as a child and even to my own children. It really didn’t mean anything just a cute way to send kids off to bed.
But now, bedbugs are a real issue. Just contemplating this article makes my skin crawl, but bedbugs are fast becoming a problem everywhere. Recent reports of them being found in schools, movie theaters and even stores have prompted me to explore more about them.
So the first question is, how does one get bedbugs. Sadly, they are really easy to bring into your home. They are small, round and flat and can hide in or on almost anything. Some common ways people get bedbugs are by bringing them in on furniture or on luggage. They can also hitch a ride on your clothes, shoes or in a purse or bag. You can pick them up anywhere people gather, but bedbugs like to stay close to a food source, which is us. So places where people sleep and they can feed is very common, such as hotels and dorms.
What are signs of a bedbug infestation? Many people do not realize they have bedbugs until they start seeing the bites. Bedbug bites usually appear in lines or clusters on the arms, legs or shoulders and look like small red hives. People react differently and some can have allergic reactions but the bites themselves are not harmful, bedbugs are not known to carry disease, but the bites can lead to excessive itching and scratching, which could break the skin and lead to infection.
Other signs of infestation are small bloodstains on the sheets. These are left behind after they bite you. Experts also say that if you begin to smell a “musty-sweet” odor, it could be bedbugs. Bedbugs themselves are small, flat and usually a reddish brown color. You might also see shed skin or even eggs on inspection or small dark spots of fecal matter.
If you suspect you might have bedbugs or you are staying somewhere and you want to check for bedbugs grab a flashlight and look at the seams of the mattress, under the sheets, in the curtains in the dresser. Check under pictures and if you are looking in your home you should remove outlet covers, look under lamps and inside electronic equipment.
Bedbugs are equal opportunity bugs; they are not relegated to dirty places. Clean homes, five star hotels and dormitories have all been infested. If you think you have bedbugs it is best to act as quickly as possible and call a pest professional. High heat treatment seems to be the most effective way to be rid of them permanently. Vacuuming the area, drying clothes and bedding on high heat and some sprays can help some but a professional can help you through the process.
How can we avoid bedbugs? If traveling inspect your room carefully. Do not keep your suitcase by the bed and do not spread items all around the room, when leaving inspect your clothes and bags. When you return wash all clothes and dry on high neat, keep suitcases away from bedrooms and consider putting then in plastic bags.
Bedbugs are creepy and the idea of them is pretty awful, but they are common and there are ways to minimize your risk and treatments are available. So as the rhyme goes, don’t let the bedbugs bite, if they do the shoe might not help.
