Don’t let the bedbugs bite

Other signs of infestation are small bloodstains on the sheets. These are left behind after they bite you. Experts also say that if you begin to smell a “musty-sweet” odor, it could be bedbugs. Bedbugs themselves are small, flat and usually a reddish brown color. You might also see shed skin or even eggs on inspection or small dark spots of fecal matter.

If you suspect you might have bedbugs or you are staying somewhere and you want to check for bedbugs grab a flashlight and look at the seams of the mattress, under the sheets, in the curtains in the dresser. Check under pictures and if you are looking in your home you should remove outlet covers, look under lamps and inside electronic equipment.

Bedbugs are equal opportunity bugs; they are not relegated to dirty places. Clean homes, five star hotels and dormitories have all been infested. If you think you have bedbugs it is best to act as quickly as possible and call a pest professional. High heat treatment seems to be the most effective way to be rid of them permanently. Vacuuming the area, drying clothes and bedding on high heat and some sprays can help some but a professional can help you through the process.