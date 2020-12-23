Donald Roy Pogue

He joined the United States Army shortly following graduation from Rolla and was honorably discharged June 25, 1965 with the rank of 2nd Lt.

Don’s career included Sales Management positions with Monsanto and later as owner of his own Waste Water Treatment Management Company until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing and spent several years following retirement working in the pro shop at Bear Creek Golf Course in Osage Beach, Missouri.

He was an active member and leader at Lake Ozark Christian Church, serving in many capacities including as an Elder, President of the Board, Chair of the Membership and Evangelism Committee and bus driver for Vacation Bible School. He believed strongly in service and donated services as well as funds to several charitable organizations including Dogwood Animal Shelter and Hope House of Miller County.

He was a devoted father and grandfather and supported each one’s educational and personal accomplishments throughout his life with pride.

Arrangements are under the direction of Follis & Son’s Funeral Home, Fredericktown. Due to the current pandemic conditions, no in-person services are being planned. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fredericktown, where a private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Ozark Christian Church, PO Box 194, Lake Ozark, MO 65049.

