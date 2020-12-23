Donald Roy Pogue, 80, of Osage Beach, Missouri died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 while surrounded by family and in the care of ICU at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri.
Don was born December 7, 1940 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was the eldest son of Roy D. and Gladys Elizabeth (Griffin) Pogue. Roy was killed in WWII and Gladys married Paul Wesley (Buck) Myers in 1947.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Kristina Anne Potter.
Don is survived by his two children and four grandchildren, Kelli (Eric) Herr, and grandchildren Riley and Christian Herr, of Overland Park, Kansas and Dr. Mark (Noreen) Pogue and grandchildren Griffin and Evan Pogue of Scottsdale, Arizona; step-sons Troy (Becky) Potter, Marionville, Missouri and Brian Potter of Scottsdale; sister and brother-in-law Sandra (Hal) Lane, Fredericktown; brother and partner, Gary (Judy) Pogue, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; and his partner Sharon Spencer of the home. Other survivors include his nephew and wife, Steve (Kim) Lane and children Mason and Sophia, Becky Lane McCoy and children Drake and Collier as well as many cousins.
Don was senior President of Fredericktown High School where he graduated in 1958. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Rolla College of Mines (now Missouri University) in 1962.
He joined the United States Army shortly following graduation from Rolla and was honorably discharged June 25, 1965 with the rank of 2nd Lt.
Don’s career included Sales Management positions with Monsanto and later as owner of his own Waste Water Treatment Management Company until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing and spent several years following retirement working in the pro shop at Bear Creek Golf Course in Osage Beach, Missouri.
He was an active member and leader at Lake Ozark Christian Church, serving in many capacities including as an Elder, President of the Board, Chair of the Membership and Evangelism Committee and bus driver for Vacation Bible School. He believed strongly in service and donated services as well as funds to several charitable organizations including Dogwood Animal Shelter and Hope House of Miller County.
He was a devoted father and grandfather and supported each one’s educational and personal accomplishments throughout his life with pride.
Arrangements are under the direction of Follis & Son’s Funeral Home, Fredericktown. Due to the current pandemic conditions, no in-person services are being planned. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fredericktown, where a private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Ozark Christian Church, PO Box 194, Lake Ozark, MO 65049.