Donation to Southeast Missouri Food bank will help area families facing hunger

Midwest Sterilization recently donated $25,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed children, senior citizens, veterans and families who face hunger in southeast Missouri.

“This is our third year for supporting Southeast Missouri Food Bank, and we do it because food is the most basic, foundational need,” said Karen Eldridge, Midwest Sterilization president and chief executive officer. “We believe it’s important for everyone to have enough to eat, and it’s important for us as a corporation to support our community.”

The food bank will use the funds to acquire and distribute food throughout the 16 southeast Missouri counties it covers. This is done through the food bank’s network of 143 food pantries, mobile food distributions, weekend backpacks of food for students and other programs.

“With rising food and fuel prices, this has been a tough year for a lot of families,” said food bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “We have been serving an average of 70,000 individuals each month, and have spent close to three times as much acquiring food this year as what we did pre-pandemic. A lot of the families we serve have jobs. They just don’t earn enough to make ends meet.”

One in six families and one in five children in southeast Missouri are considered food insecure, meaning they don’t have the resources to acquire enough healthy food for the family. Because of increased need and higher costs for food and freight, the food bank has spent about three times as much acquiring food this year than it did in 2019, Keys said.

Midwest Sterilization has been providing equipment sterilization services to the medical device manufacturing industry for more than 30 years. The female-owned company employs 200 people and is responsible for sterilizing more than 40 percent of the nation’s life-saving sterile procedure trays as well as dental instruments, dialysis tubing and implantable devices, such as pacemakers. Midwest Sterilization, located in Jackson’s Industrial Park, recently acquired a second building in Jackson and operates a facility in Laredo, Texas.

About Southeast Missouri Food Bank

The mission of Southeast Missouri Food Bank is to end hunger and leverage the power of food to build a healthy community. The food bank provides food to 143 food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters in 16 southeast Missouri counties, including Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, and Wayne counties. Southeast Missouri Food Bank also provides mobile food distributions, monthly boxes of food to eligible seniors and weekend backpacks of food to about 1,200 students in 30 school districts. The Food Bank is affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest food bank network, and has received the highest possible rating from Charity Navigator, attesting to its adherence to best practices. Those interested in helping can do so by making a tax-deductible contribution, donating food, or volunteering. Visit SemoFoodBank.org for more information.

