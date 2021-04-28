Donation to the R-I School Social Work Program

The Farmington Correctional Center made a donation to the Fredericktown R-I School Social Work Program. Restorative Justice Coordinator Shelia Pigmon and Veterans of Farmington and Associates Coordinator Tyler Smith visited the school and presented $300 from the Restorative Justice and $500 from the veterans.
These organizations are offender ran and all decisions regarding the finances are theirs to make. R-I Social Worker Dana Barton said the school only delivers and makes contacts for the organizations.
The student helpers, Maggie Gallagher, Karlee Lawson, Kaylee Lawson and Olivia Stone, represented the student body in accepting the donations from the organizations.