Don't pack Supreme Court – here's the truth behind Democrats' radical push for 'reform'

Liberals were upset at how the Senate has exercised the constitutional responsibility to advise on and consent to judicial appointments. They were furious that President Trump appointed a substantial number of judges to federal courts. And they were livid that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg chose not to retire during the Obama administration.

Two of these complaints have nothing to do with the court; they have to do with the Senate. When Senate Democrats decided to "resist" Trump by blocking routine presidential appointments, Republicans chose to use the limited time available to prioritize judicial nominees.

We built upon the rules set by Democratic leader Harry Reid and successfully confirmed 234 judges in four years. President Biden and Senate Democrats can now follow those same rules to fill judicial vacancies as they occur. No commission is needed.

The third complaint, that justices serve lifetime appointments, is a feature of the federal judiciary, not a bug. The Constitution established lifetime tenure for federal judges. Until very recently, no one ever seriously proposed working around the Constitution to except Supreme Court justices from that rule.