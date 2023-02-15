It’s no secret that Joe Biden struggles with the truth.

Throughout his career, he’s made up stories and invented facts to help win support for his political agenda.

But during his State of the Union address, I was still taken aback by just how many lies he told to mislead the American people into thinking that our nation is in a better place thanks to his administration’s radical agenda. What a bunch of hogwash! Whether it’s the economy, border, energy costs, or crime – the state of the union is in crisis and anything but strong. Americans desperately want their leaders to advance policies that will get our nation back on track. But as Biden made clear in his speech, he and the Left are doubling down on crazy.

Let’s start with the economy. Families are struggling to survive because radical Democrats drove the cost-of-living to the highest it’s been in 40 years by wasting $10 trillion on handouts for the wealthy and liberal wish-list items. On top of paying more for everyday goods, Americans are making less after 21 consecutive months of negative wage growth. The economy isn’t strong; it’s a complete disaster. So what solutions did Biden offer to help bring relief to working-class families? He called on Congress to waste trillions more of your tax dollars on things that will only make this economic crisis worse.

Among the most maddening parts of his speech was when he talked about the border. For two years, Americans have been yelling at the top of their lungs about the critical need for Biden to secure the border. I wanted to jump right out of my seat when Biden said that not only is his border agenda working, but also that Republicans are to blame for this crisis. Are you kidding me? The Left’s open-border policies have allowed drug cartels to make billions by flooding our communities with deadly drugs. And, since Biden took office, there have been OVER 4.5 MILLION illegal crossings of our southern border. Remember: the president refused to even VISIT the border until Republicans were elected the House majority three months ago. Republicans have been calling on Biden to use the tools that President Trump used to make our border the most secure it had ever been. Instead of listening to the American people, Biden is once again doubling down on his radical open-border agenda.

But the real whopper of the night? That Republicans were trying to cut Medicare and Social Security as part of our debt ceiling negotiations. It’s a complete, bald-faced lie, and Republican members who were in attendance stood up to object loudly to his mistruths. I’m the chairman of the committee that would have to move these supposed cuts, and I can tell you: they’re not happening. Period.

These are just a few examples of the many lies he told during his State of the Union speech. But what’s more concerning is the fact that he refuses to admit that his radical policies and failed leadership are to blame for the significant pain Americans are feeling right now.

In America, it’s no longer Right versus Left or Republican versus Democrat. As Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated in the Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union address, it’s normal versus crazy. While the Left argues amongst themselves over the definition of a woman, working-class Americans just want an economy that’s strong. Americans don’t want to live in a nation where big government has the power to silence free speech and shutdown schools and businesses, they just want to live freely and without fear that an Internal Revenue Service or Environmental Protection Agency agent will show up at their doorstep. No matter what policies Biden and his radical Democrat colleagues try to advance over the next two years, I will fight tooth and nail to protect your freedoms, stop the crazy, and get our country back on track.