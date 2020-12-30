 Skip to main content
Dowd's to celebrate 50th Anniversary
Dowd's to celebrate 50th Anniversary

Larry and Nancy (Counts) Dowd will celebrate 50 years of marriage January 16, 2021.

Larry and Nancy were married in Iron Mountain, Missouri in 1971 after Larry’s tour of service in Vietnam.

The couple have two children. Melissa (Dowd) Krimmel and her husband Matt reside in Union, Missouri and have three daughters, Clarissa, Richelle, and Morgan Krimmel. Jason Dowd resides in Festus and has four sons, Shannon, Karter, Aiden, and Jace Dowd.

Larry and Nancy retired from American Family Insurance in 2012 after 38.5 years as local agents in Festus. Melissa and Jason plan to host a gathering celebrating their parents in Festus next summer.

