One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year is this weekend and Madison County Small Businesses are gearing up for Saturday.
For the fifth year in a row Aimee Kurgas of IBS Print and Promo and Brick and Mortar has organized a Small Business Saturday event downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 30.
Last year, Kurgas said pop up shops were added to the town square for area small businesses who did not have brick and mortar locations.
"We have added about 15 more vendors, including some food," Kurgas said. "With storefronts and pop ups there are over 35 stores to shop within walking distance. It is a fun way to spend a day shopping with friends and family while supporting your neighbors."
Kurgas said there will be a wide variety of products with unique and handmade items as well. She said a full list of pop ups with a map can be found on the Facebook event page.
"The chamber (Madison County Chamber of Commerce) will be hosting a passport program, where attendees can get their passport and list of participating shops, collect stamps as they enjoy the day and turn in for a chance to win prizes," Kurgas said. "This will include all stores in the area not just downtown shops."
Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said the passports are a way to encourage shoppers to visit several different businesses around town, not just the pop up shops downtown.
"Shoppers can pick up a passport from any of the participating businesses, which will include a list of all the stores they can get their passport stamped," Rehkop said. "At the end of their shopping day, they can return the passport to any of these businesses."
Rehkop said shoppers who have stamps from half of the businesses received one entry to win one of several prize baskets and those who have stamps from all of the businesses receive two entries.
"I think this is a great way for shoppers to visit some stores around town that they didn't necessarily know about like Leona's Porch Boutique on Hwy OO and Silver Mines Quilts and Antiques on W Hwy 72," Rehkop said. "There are also other pop up boutiques that aren't located downtown."
Rehkop said The Crazy Wildflower, which is usually an online clothing and accessory boutique, will be set up at Follis & Sons Banquet Hall along with a few other vendors.
"From the list of businesses, shoppers will also be able to learn about any special deals or discounts," Rehkop said. "Some stores are offering as much as 20 percent like Country Lane on their Christmas items. I personally will be driving 10 minutes west on Hwy 72 to enter the drawing for the $100 gift card at Silver Mines Quilts & Antiques."
Rehkop said one of the prizes for the passports is a basket from Leona's Porch Boutique which is filled with CC brand gloves and hat, a super soft plaid scarf, decorative items, candle, chocolate truffles and a cute mug with hot chocolate mix.
You have free articles remaining.
The final list of businesses and deals being offered on the passport will be posted to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Kurgas said her favorite part of Small Business Saturday is seeing everyone roaming, smiling, chatting and laughing.
"The general mood and excitement was such a fun time last year," Kurgas said. "With our downtown setup and ability to stroll around and shop, it seriously looks and feels like something out of a Hallmark movie."
Kurgas said when you shop local you are supporting businesses that are employing your neighbors and friends.
"They are paying taxes back to your community, actually the average rate is 67 cents of every dollar stays in your community when you shop local," Kurgas said. "The businesses you support are the same ones that are contributing back to local fundraising events, and town events."
Kurgas said local businesses are the ones that want to give back to those they serve, and the more we support each other the stronger our community will be as a whole.
Rehkop agreed with Kurgas, saying it is important to shop local and put money directly back into the community.
"The number one complaint the chamber gets is about the vacant stores downtown," Rehkop said. "We can fix that by actually shopping at the stores we do have so they can stay in business, and it will also encourage other shops to open up."
Rehkop said you can buy a cheap gift from Walmart or Amazon, but it probably would not be as meaningful or as good of quality as a locally made item.
"I'm not judging because I literally just ordered a Christmas gift off Amazon, but I will also be trying to find items from the local businesses as well," Rehkop said. "Also, don't forget that gift certificates from local stores and restaurants make a great gift item too, especially if you don't know what to get someone."
Rehkop said her favorite part of Small Business Saturday is seeing downtown streets and shops buzzing with activity.
"So when you're done staying up all night waiting in long lines, fighting mobs of stressed out shoppers on Black Friday, come on out Saturday for a more pleasant experience where stores welcome you with refreshments, holiday music and the smell of a cookie candle," Rehkop said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.