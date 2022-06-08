Dozens of trails from Madison County and beyond

There are dozens of trails throughout Madison County and the surrounding area which can offer a fun day outing for the family.

Todd Kline, a retired Mineral Area College professor and leader of the MAC Hiking Club, knows exactly what to look for when looking for a place to hike.

Before doing any hiking, Kline suggests doing research on the trail of interest and bringing a map of the area when going on the hike. In some places, a four-wheel drive vehicle is recommended to reach the trailhead.

One trail that Kline highly recommends is the Lower Rock Creek trail in the Mark Twain National Forest. Near Fredericktown, this trail is about 5.5 miles long and is considered a moderately challenging route, taking more than two hours to complete on average. This is a popular trail for birding, as well as backpacking and camping. Kline does warn that snakes can be everywhere at the Lower Rock Creek trail.

Another trail off the beaten path which Kline recommends is the Silver Mine Trail at the Silver Mine Recreation Area. This trail is just under 2 miles and takes just about an hour to complete and is rated as just a moderate trail. The trail follows the bank of the St. Francis River. Historic mines, as well as a rock dam can be found on the trail. While hiking, you may even see the occasional kayaker.

Just outside of Madison County, roughly 30 minutes to the west, is Elephant Rocks. This location is known for its giant boulders, but there are also trails in the state park. One of the most interesting trails is the Braille trail. At just about a mile long this, half hour trail, is one of the shorter hikes to complete.

What makes this trail interesting though is that the path was designed for people who may have a physical or visual disability according to the Missouri State Parks website. The path is smooth enough to push a wheelchair along and also provides stops along the way with information written out in braille.

Another popular area for hiking comes from Pickle Springs, to the northeast of Madison County. Off of Highway 32 close to Hawn State Park, Pickle Springs offers unique rock outcroppings on a trail that’s relatively short, just about 2 miles and takes only about an hour. Besides having unique rock formations, there’s also the chance to experience birding, as well as waterfalls, depending on the season. Dogs are not allowed on the trail.

The more seasoned hiker may enjoy the 12.5 mile Pine Ridge Trail located at St. Joe Park. Located north of Farmington on Hwy 67 the trail takes roughly 9.5 hours to complete. The hike will feature a natural surface type, but it can range from dirt to extremely rocky area. Hikers will also go through sections where it can be a typical hardwood woodland while other sections may take hikers through pine trees. St. Joe Park does offer several trails including many that are much shorter than the Pine Ridge Trail.

The St. Francois State Park is about five miles north of Bonne Terre, and has a few different trails. One of the available trails at park is the Mooner’s Hollow, going for about 3 miles and considered a moderately challenging route that takes a little more than an hour to finish. There are a few steep hills, some water crossings, glades, and hilltop vistas that hikers may experience. After heavy rains it may be a good idea to call the park office to check and see if the trail is open.

"There are so many benefits to hiking ranging from nice views and fresh air, but just getting outside and enjoying nature is at the top of my list," Tisha Holden said. "Hiking also provides a good cardio workout while building strength in your leg muscles. It can strengthen your core and improve balance."

Holden said, other health benefits of hiking could be lowering blood pressure and blood sugar levels as well as lowering your risk of heart disease.

"Getting outside also improves your mental health by boosting your mood," Holden said. "Research has proven that hiking helps to combat the symptoms of stress and anxiety."

Missouri State Parks recommends a few items you may want to wear or take along on your next hike, including water, a snack such as a granola bar, a small first aid kit, weather appropriate clothing, insect repellent, sturdy hiking boots or shoes, suntan lotion, navigation tools such as a map, compass or GPS, and safety items such as matches, a signal mirror or whistle.

"When hiking, always tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back and be sure to let them know once you return," Holden said. "When hiking in a new area, there is always the chance you may get turned around and perhaps lost. If that happens, stay put or 'hug a tree.' This will help rescuers find you easier if you are in one spot and not wandering."

A list of Missouri State Parks and their trails can be found at mostateparks.com, information, including maps, can also be obtained at the Madison County MU Extension Office.

Victoria Kemper Staff Writer