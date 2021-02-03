When you were a child, or maybe not until you were a teenager, did you have a dream of what you would want to be as you grew up?

Some people will tell you that they knew from a very young age exactly what they wanted to do and be as an adult. Some children, with a strong suggestion from their parents, will be expected to go into the family business, whatever that might be. Whether that is the child’s dream or not, it is what is expected. This can possibly turn out to be a good thing, or something that the child resents and simply endures doing. Much depends upon the person themselves and their willingness to follow what others have set for their future.

Personally, I believe dreams are God’s way of putting desires within our hearts and minds. Sometimes when we are drawn so deeply into a feeling, we can clearly see what lies ahead and how to achieve the result. Other times, we step out in faith, believing that as we take each new step, the answer will come, and the final result will materialize.