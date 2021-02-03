When you were a child, or maybe not until you were a teenager, did you have a dream of what you would want to be as you grew up?
Some people will tell you that they knew from a very young age exactly what they wanted to do and be as an adult. Some children, with a strong suggestion from their parents, will be expected to go into the family business, whatever that might be. Whether that is the child’s dream or not, it is what is expected. This can possibly turn out to be a good thing, or something that the child resents and simply endures doing. Much depends upon the person themselves and their willingness to follow what others have set for their future.
Personally, I believe dreams are God’s way of putting desires within our hearts and minds. Sometimes when we are drawn so deeply into a feeling, we can clearly see what lies ahead and how to achieve the result. Other times, we step out in faith, believing that as we take each new step, the answer will come, and the final result will materialize.
That very thing happened to me back in 1973. It was not a childhood dream, but it was something that grew within me to do. At that time in Fredericktown, there was only one place in town where anyone could purchase a Bible; a liquor store on East Main Street. It bothered me that there was no place for people to buy Christian materials, books, cards, music, etc.
I had never been the owner or operator of any store in my life. It was the wildest thing I had ever imagined. But it led me to another person who co sponsored the opening of a tiny shop called, The One Way Shop on the Court Square. It all came together within a few weeks as we stepped out in this new venture. We eventually gave the shop to a young woman who was needing a job.
Dreams can materialize at the most unexpected times, seem absolutely impossible to achieve, yet be the most rewarding adventure you will ever have. If you succeed, great. If you fail, that okay too. Because the experience itself will expand your horizons, strengthen your faith, and give you a lasting peace of at least following your heart’s desires. Never stop dreaming. Never allow anyone to squelch what you might want to do. You never know what the outcome might bring.