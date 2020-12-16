Drive merry, bright, and sober this holiday season: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with Fredericktown Police Department to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. From Dec. 18, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021, law enforcement will participate in the high visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.

Sadly, the statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 – one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018. This is why the Fredericktown PD is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to enjoy the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.