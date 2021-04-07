 Skip to main content
Drive through food giveaway at Twelve Mile Baptist Church
Drive through food giveaway at Twelve Mile Baptist Church

SEMO Food Bank
Bryan Ramsey

Twelve Mile Church will be hosting a SEMO Food Bank food giveaway at 2 p.m., April 17.

Since this will be a drive through distribution, the following rules will apply:

  • No one will be allowed on property before 1 p.m.
  • Upon arrival you will be directed where to park.
  • Everyone is to stay in their vehicle while on the property.
  • No building or bathrooms will be open to the public.
  • Only one food allotment is allowed per household.
  • There is a maximum of two allotments per vehicle.

It is mandatory that these rules be followed in order to participate in the food giveaway.

Twelve Mile Baptist Church is on the east side of Highway 67 approximately 12 miles south of Fredericktown. If you have any questions, call 573-944-4695 or 573-783-1681.

