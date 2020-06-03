Drive-Thru Hiring Event at Mineral Area College, June 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local companies are hiring, and the Park Hills Job Center and Mineral Area College want to help job seekers in our community by partnering to offer a drive-thru hiring event at Mineral Area College’s campus in Park Hills. Job seekers will receive information on job opportunities, company culture, and the application process of each participating company.

This first-ever drive-thru hiring event will take place at the college’s Student Lot A from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 10. This is a no-contact event. Job seekers will remain in their car for the duration of the event and follow local gathering restrictions.

Information about short-term, industry-recognized, job training certification programs at Mineral Area College will be available too. Job Center and Mineral Area College representatives will be in attendance to answer questions about eligibility and application process.

Alison Sheets, Director of Career Services at Mineral Area College, said the event came about following the cancellation of this year’s spring hiring event, an annual job fair held each April at the college. The committee wanted to find a way to help connect employers with potential employees while respecting the gathering limitations.