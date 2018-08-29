Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed September 3, 2018, in observance of Labor Day. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

