Driver Examination Stations closed statewide for November holidays

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:
- November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Normal operations will resume November 12.
- November 26-27, in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal operations will resume, November 30.
Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”
