{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:

November 28-29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operations will resume Dec. 2.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back ...”

Follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Twitter @MSHPTrooperGHQ

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments