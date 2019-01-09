Try 1 month for 99¢

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Jan. 21, 2019, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Normal operations will resume Jan. 22, 2019.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to

obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

