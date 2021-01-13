 Skip to main content
Driver Examination Stations closed statewide on January 18
Driver Examination Stations closed statewide on January 18

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following date:

January 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Normal operations will resume January 19.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”

